Helicopters to make special delivery at Wish Breakfast

An RCMP helicopter is escorting Santa to the event; Sky Helicopters is delivering presents.

Sky Helicopters will be long-lining gifts in to the Children’s Wish Breakfast with the Bell 206B Jetranger helicopter. Courtesy Sky Helicopters

Santa Claus is coming to town at the second annual Children’s Wish Breakfast this year in a very special way.

An RCMP helicopter will be flying Santa in to the fundraising breakfast at Newlands Golf & Country Club on Nov. 27.

Sky Helicopters will follow the flight by drop-lining a net of donated gifts from their Bell 206B Jetranger helicopter.

“We thought we would take it up a notch and have some of the gifts arrive by helicopter,” explained George Lacny, Sky Helicopters director of sales and marketing.

“It’ll be dropped off on the golf course right in front of the club house. We’re doing what’s called ‘long-lining.’ What that means is the gifts will be suspended with basically a netting system that goes around a pallet of gifts.”

Lacny added that Sky Helicopters was a sponsor at the breakfast last year, and wanted to continue playing a role.

“This is a wonderful event for disadvantaged families in the community. As a business that operates in the Fraser Valley and the Vancouver area, we feel it’s very important to support really worthwhile causes like this and it’s a real pleasure to take part in this.”

And long-lining gifts is a first for the tourism helicopter company.

“This is something our pilots who work in what’s called the helicopter industry work, where they would be working in the back country, supporting wildfires, that kind of thing. This is a common thing that’s done to move larger loads into sites. We thought we’d dress it up for Christmas and bring the gifts in.”

The breakfast is on Tuesday, Nov.27 from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Newlands Golf & Country Club at 21025 48th Ave.

Everyone that brings a new, unwrapped toy, will receive the complimentary breakfast.

For more information on the Children’s Wish Breakfast, visit https://www.newlandsgolf.com/childrens-wish-breakfast/, email wishbreakfast@newlandsgolf.com or call 604-533-3288.