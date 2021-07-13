Helicopters bucketing fire near Tulameen

BC Wildfire is attacking the Tulameen area fire by helicopter. Photo Bob Sterne

BC Wildfire is bucketing a blaze near Tulameen, Tuesday, July 13.

While the service is identifying the area as Blue Mountain, the spot of the fire is known locally as Tower Hill.

The fire is burning just below the China Creek internet tower, which provides wireless internet service to Coalmont and Tulameen, according to Coalmont business owner Bob Sterne.

BC Wildfire is measuring the fire at .01 hectares.

Another fire is burning south west of Princeton at Twelve Mile Creek. That fire is also measured at .01 hectares.

Follow the Spotlight for updates.

