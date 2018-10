Five people on board not injured.

An ambulance at Sky Helicopters on Sunday. (Shane MacKichan/contributed)

An air ambulance, police and paramedics were at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport on Sunday after a reported helicopter crash north of the city.

Five people were aboard a helicopter that made a hard landing in the mountains north of Pitt Meadows just before 2 p.m., according to reports.

No one suffered serious injuries.

The helicopter were operated by Sky Helicopters, which is located at Pitt Meadows airport and where the air ambulance departed.

