Helicopter flights above Greenwood, rural Grand Forks part of gold mining survey

Results to inform potential explorations by Golden Dawn Minerals, which owns Phoenix and other area mines

A helicopter hired by Golden Dawn Minerals trails an electromagnetic scanner over Greenwood on Wednesday, March 3. Photo: Submitted

Helicopter flights over the West Boundary last week were part of an aerial “geophysical survey” contracted by the Vancouver-based mining company, Golden Dawn Minerals, Inc., according to company news releases.

READ MORE: Roxul seeks to do exploratory drilling near Greenwood, B.C.

READ MORE: Mining exploration in Eholt has begun; in early stages

The survey spanned around 13,000 hectares over the disused Phoenix and surrounding mines, believed to contain gold and other precious metals. Golden Dawn acquired Phoenix and a further 28 area mines when it bought out Kettle River Resources, Ltd., in 2017. The company took bought the Greenwood Mill in late 2016, according to company news releases.

Area residents will have noticed the helicopter trailing a 26-metre-wide electro-magnetic scanner, the results of which will “guide exploration towards new discoveries and extensions of known deposits,” according to a company press release.

Golden Dawn has “received permits to restart the [Greenwood] mill” using ore from its nearby Lexington Mine, according to the company’s website.

Golden Dawn’s CEO Christopher Anderson has recently attended several Greenwood city council meetings, Mayor Barry Noll said. Anderson owns residential, industrial and commercial properties in and area the city, he added.

“It’s great to see some interest in the area again,” Noll said of Golden Dawn’s survey.

Golden Dawn Minerals did not respond to The Gazette’s requests for an interview.

@ltritsch1 laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand Forks Gazette