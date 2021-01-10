Helicopter, dying cell phone helped locate lost hiker in Abbotsford

Hiker on Sumas Mountain was stranded on challenging area with no road access

A cell phone light was part of the success of a rescue mission on Sumas Mountain in Abbotsford.

A hiker had gotten lost in a challenging area of the mountain with no road access at about 5 p.m. Saturday night (Jan. 9), Abbotsford Police said. Their officers were called out along with Air 1 Helicopter after the hiker called 911.

While the battery was dying on the hiker’s phone, officers were able to spot the hiker’s cell phone light from about 10 km away. They used night vision goggles, and also acquired the hiker’s GPS location.

As the helicopter arrived, the hiker’s phone died.

Abbotsford Police said the helicopter pilot was able to find a clearing to land and the Tactical Flight Officer hiked in the darkness to the hiker’s location.

“The officer located and safely brought the cold and hungry hiker back to the helicopter where they were able to provide the hiker warmth and support,” a release said. “The AbbyPD side-by-side gator met the helicopter and transported the hiker back to safety.”

“The cell phone’s light was a beacon of hope for this hiker in such darkness in the wilderness,” said Air 1 helicopter’s Tactical Flight Officer, Cst. Shane Wiens. “Please make sure you are prepared with clothing for the climate, food and a flashlight with spare batteries.”

Search Manager, Lee Holeczek, Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue Society reminds outdoor enthusiasts to be prepared for anything.

“If you are heading out to the back country please remember the three T’s:”

– Trip plan – tell someone responsible where you are going and when you are expected to come back.

– Training – ensure you have the proper training for the outdoor activity you are doing.

– Take the essentials – make sure you take the 10 essentials minimum when heading to the backcountry. For a list of the 10 essentials visit www.adventuresmart.ca.

