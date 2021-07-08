Helicopter crash in Oliver

Three taken to hospital and the area is closed to the public for an investigation

Occupants of a helicopter managed to survive a crash in Oliver on Thursday, July 8 afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., the Oliver Fire Department responded to a helicopter crash into a vineyard on Road 13, outside Oliver.

Four Oliver fire units responded with RCMP and BC Ambulance. Luckily, the three occupants of the helicopter were able to get themselves out of the chopper that had crashed onto its side. They were assessed, treated and transported to hospital in by paramedics, said the Oliver Fire Department.

The scene will be closed off to bystanders until an investigation by RCMP and Transport Safety Authorities is complete. People are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

