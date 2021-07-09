Helicopter called in to help with MVA near Courtenay

An air ambulance was called in to assist at the scene of a motor vehicle accident north of Courtenay Friday afternoon.

Emergency personnel from the RCMP, ambulance and the Courtenay Fire Department were called to Headquarters Road shortly after 12 p.m.

A vehicle evidently lost control and took out a power pole near a sharp corner near Carwithen Road. One person was involved in the crash. It appeared the vehicle made contact with a guy wire for the pole.

A landing area for the helicopter had been set up at the field at Vanier Secondary, but the craft was able to land closer to the scene of the accident. Courtenay Fire Department confirmed an ambulance took the patient to the helicopter.

By about 1:15 p.m., the fire department was able to clear the scene, as BC Hydro arrived to attend to the power line. A traffic control crew also arrived to redirect traffic through the afternoon while work was happening on scene.

The Record has no information yet as to where the patient was taken or their condition. We will update the story as we get more information.

