Culverts waiting to be installed in one of a number of places on the Heffley/Louis Creek Road that is being washed out by spring runoff.

Heffley/Louis Creek Road experiencing corrosion from snowmelt runoff in the North Thompson Valley

Culverts were being installed May 9 on the Heffley/Louis Creek Road, between Louis Creek and Whitecroft in the North Thompson Valley due to a number of areas where overflowing streams and snowmelt were corroding the integrity of the road surface.

With temperatures increasing this week, water levels are expected to continue to rise in many areas and residents are advised to use caution, especially with children and pets near fast moving waterways.

