Hedley driver drama may come to a close next month

A Hedley man facing 11 different counts of breaching probation and driving while prohibited will appear in Princeton court May 9, for an indicated guilty plea.

A lawyer representing Lukas Veit said there had been “resolution discussions” with the Crown.

Veit was placed under a house curfew in September 2018 for three months, as part of an 18-month probation order.

He had pleaded guilty to several counts of breaching probation and one charge of fleeing from a police officer.

In May last year he pleaded guilty to uttering death threats to another Hedley resident, and was given a conditional discharge.

Veit mistakenly believed the man had fired a gun at him the previous day.

The man shot who admitted to shooting at Veit was awarded a conditional discharge in January and sentenced to 10 hours of community service.

