Heavy wet snow possible across Greater Victoria Monday

Areas above 150 metres could see wet snow, according to Environment Canada

Heavy wet snow is possible across higher elevations of Greater Victoria on Monday, Dec. 21, according to Environment Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)

It might begin looking like Christmas sooner than expected for some Greater Victorians on Monday.

Heavy wet snow is possible over higher elevations of southern Vancouver Island, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Areas around 150 metres above sea level will see an expected 20-30mm of rain switch over to heavy wet snow in the morning and becoming windy in the afternoon. Mixed rain and snow is even possible at sea level. The weather is expected to clear by Monday night.

Drivers along the Malahat should remain cautious while driving in these conditions.

READ MORE: Vigorous windy weather expected across Greater Victoria Friday

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Goldstream News Gazette