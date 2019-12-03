Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Snow. Amount 10 cm except 15 cm over western sections. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill minus 7 this afternoon.
Tonight: Snow. Amount 15 cm. Temperature steady near zero.
Tomorrow: Snow ending near noon then cloudy. Amount 5 cm. High plus 1.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Limited visibility with snow.
Avalanche control work planned between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Glacier National Park West Boundary for 5.4 km (West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Starting t 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Expect a single 20 – minute delay.
West to Sicamous: Blowing snow.
Highway 23
North: Slippery sections. Compact snow.
South: Limited visibility with snow.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:
New snow: 14 cm
Base depth: 104 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -3C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Monday
“Hazard may increase throughout the day if the incoming storm arrives earlier than forecast.
Keep an eye for changing conditions today.”
Alpine: Considerable
Treeline: Considerable
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Parks Canada