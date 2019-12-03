Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke

Environment Canada is calling for up to 40 cm

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Snow. Amount 10 cm except 15 cm over western sections. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight: Snow. Amount 15 cm. Temperature steady near zero.

Tomorrow: Snow ending near noon then cloudy. Amount 5 cm. High plus 1.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Limited visibility with snow.

Avalanche control work planned between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Glacier National Park West Boundary for 5.4 km (West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Starting t 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Expect a single 20 – minute delay.

West to Sicamous: Blowing snow.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

South: Limited visibility with snow.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

New snow: 14 cm

Base depth: 104 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -3C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Monday

“Hazard may increase throughout the day if the incoming storm arrives earlier than forecast.

Keep an eye for changing conditions today.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada