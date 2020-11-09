Heavy snowfall expected in north Cariboo on Nov. 9

The area including Quesnel could see 10 cm of snow over the course of the day

Quesnel was hit with a blast of winter weather earlier this fall, but most of that snow has already melted. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Quesnel is about to get another helping of the white stuff, according to Environment Canada.

Cariboo – north is under a snowfall warning, with up to 10 cm expected to fall over the course of Monday, Nov. 9.

“A strong frontal system moving in from the Pacific will move over central British Columbia and bring widespread snow for today. Snow will begin early this morning and continue throughout the day,” the warning reads. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

It’s not clear whether or not this snow will stay, as Environment Canada forecasts temperatures hovering right around 0 degrees throughout the week. Quesnel could see more snow on Tuesday and later in the week.

