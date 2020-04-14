Heavy snow means much work on Shuswap trails in preparation for hiking season

Now that winter appears to be over, the Shuswap Trail Alliance trail crew has been working with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and the City of Salmon Arm, clearing trails after all the heavy snow.

The trail alliance expresses appreciation for all those people out working on the trails now that the trails are slowly becoming snow free.

The alliance also provides guidelines to help people with their trail clearing.

• Clear logs a minimum one metre from the trail.

• Cut stumps down flat, as low as you can reasonably get them.

• Disperse debris well off the trail; avoid making piles.

• Cut branches back to the tree trunk, do not leave sharp edges.

“Along with all the blowdown, there is a lot of debris on the trails. Raking with a standard garden rake is a great way to clear this. It is also very satisfying!” states the alliance’s weekly update.

There are two forms to help with trail clearing methods: Trail Clearing Standard and Trail Inspection Form.

Trail users are also asked to report danger trees, trail damage and trees blocking trails to trail reports at trailreport@shuswaptrails.com. Trail reports are also checked on the trailfork app.

Hikers and walkers are requested to avoid using trails which are soft so they have a chance to dry out.

The Shuswap Trail Alliance reports it’s doing its best to keep the Shuswap Trails website up-to-date, but the relevant land manager websites will have the most accurate information on trail status. People using the trails are asked to practice safe physical distancing.

For more information, you can go to BC Parks, Recreation Sites and Trails BC, Salmon Arm Parks and Recreation or CSRD Parks and Recreation.

