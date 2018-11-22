Heavy snow, hazardous conditions on Coquihalla tonight

Environment Canada storm warning in place, 20 to 30 centimetres expected to fall

If you had plans to drive the Coquihalla tonight, you might want to make alternate arrangements as a winter storm is expected to descend on the highway.

A winter storm warning is in place on Highway 5 from Hope to Merritt, with 20 to 30 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate south of the Coquihalla Summit.

“The snow level will be near 1100 metres this evening and lower to 800 metres overnight. Snow will taper off late Friday as the system moves further to the east,” the Environment Canada warning states.

Drivers should prepare for changing conditions which can rapidly deteriorate, as well as reduced visibility in the heavy snow.

Environment Canada urges drivers to check conditions before they travel, at drivebc.ca.

