Heavy snow expected for Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Up to 25 centimetres forecast from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

A snowfall warning is in effect for Highway 1, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

While rain or snow are possibilities for Salmon Arm for the night of Thursday, Jan. 3o, the forecast for east of the Shuswap is definitely snow.

According a Government of Canada weather alert, between 15 and 25 centimetres is expected.

“An approaching frontal system will give snow to Rogers Pass starting this evening,” states the weather alerts for the Shuswap and East Columbia regions. “The snow will intensify tomorrow morning and will become mixed with rain late in the day as snow levels rise.

Read more: B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Read more: Update: Man nets fines for illegal catch of 20-pound salmon in Shuswap Lake

“Total snow accumulations up to 25 cm can be expected before the snow changes to rain tomorrow evening.”

Drivers are advised to be prepared and adjust driving to changing road conditions.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter