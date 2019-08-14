Heavy RCMP presence reported in West Kelowna’s Elliot Road area

A helicopter is circling from near mission hill area to Elliot Road

Kelowna RCMP received the complaint around 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 8. (File)

A large police presence is being reported in West Kelowna around the Elliot Road area.

Witnesses have reported that Elliot Road is closed in the area between Highway 97 and Solar Road.

A witness told the Capital News a there is an RCMP fixed-wing plane that was circling the area and now headed to Peachland.

Two ambulances are staged at Bartley Road.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to RCMP for comment and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

@michaelrdrguezmichael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.