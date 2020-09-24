Heavy rains cause wastewater overflow off Oak Bay, Saanich beaches

Affected beaches will be posted with public health advisory signs

Fall weather may dissuade swimmers, but heavy rain added another reason to the mix overnight. Heavy rain caused combined stormwater and wastewater overflows along some shorelines in Greater Victoria during the night of Sept. 23 and 24, according to a release from the Capital Regional District.

Residents are advised to avoid going in the water between Rutland Road (Oak Bay) and Seaview Road (Saanich) including Cadboro Bay as well as between Currie Road and Cattle Point Lookout Road, including Willows Beach in Oak Bay.

Wastewater in these areas may pose a health risk.

As a precaution and in consultation with Island Health and the local municipalities, affected beaches will be posted with public health advisory signs until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the 70CFU/100mL recreational limit.

