Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Parksville Qualicum Beach region

A special weather statement is forecasting heavy rain and strong winds in Parksville Qualicum Beach and other parts of Vancouver Island for Tuesday evening (Sept. 22).

Environment Canada notes that “the first active storm cycle of the the fall season” will move across B.C.’s south coast starting Tuesday night, bringing periods of heavy rain and strong winds.

“A vigorous frontal system will bring strong southeasterly winds of 50-70 km/h to eastern Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and the Gulf Islands beginning overnight tonight. Once the front passes, winds will diminish below warning criteria by noon on Wednesday but will remain gusty through the remainder of the day,” read a special wind warning.

Environment Canada notes that the combination of heavy rain and leaves on the ground could lead to flooding in some areas and strong winds could lead to power outages.

Wet weather is expected to continue through the week.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

— NEWS Staff, Black Press file

Parksville Qualicum Beach News