Heavy police presence reported near Enderby

A heavy police presence has been reported near Enderby Monday evening.

Around 7 p.m., Aug. 31, residents reported several police vehicles and helicopters around the Canyon Road area near Hullcar Road.

One area resident referred to the situation as a “major manhunt.”

The Morning Star has reached out to RCMP for more information.

More to come.

