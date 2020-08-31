A 27-year-old Quesnel resident was arrested Sunday, Feb. 10 in Prince George after fleeing police in a stolen pickup truck. The RCMP's Air 3 helicopter was deployed after the driver fled Quesnel at a high rate of speed. File photo
Heavy police presence reported near Enderby
Police dogs, helicopters spotted near Canyon Road, Hullcar area
A heavy police presence has been reported near Enderby Monday evening.
Around 7 p.m., Aug. 31, residents reported several police vehicles and helicopters around the Canyon Road area near Hullcar Road.
One area resident referred to the situation as a “major manhunt.”
The Morning Star has reached out to RCMP for more information.
More to come.
