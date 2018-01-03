Heavy police presence on Harwood Crescent in Abbotsford

At least six Abbotsford Police vehicles responded to Harwood Crescent on Wednesday afternoon.

The road was blocked near Aspen Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing Abbotsford Police Department members enter a home with rifles drawn, yelling a man’s name. They were then seen leaving the home without anyone in custody.

Sgt. Casey Vinet said officers were responding to a reported sighting of man with an outstanding arrest warant. The man was not found, he said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.