There was a heavy police presence on Fairfield Island Wednesday evening after a reported shooting in the neighbourhood. (Submitted)

Heavy police presence on Fairfield Island in Chilliwack after reported shooting

Few details yet but residents told to stay inside as RCMP on foot, in vehicles and in the air

There was a heavy RCMP presence in a Fairfield Island neighbourhood Wednesday evening after reports of shots fired in the area, and police were on the ground looking for a suspect.

Neighbours on Fairfield reported gunshots at around 7:45 p.m. with police descending on a house on Fairview Drive halfway between Strathcona Road and Belair Drive.

One neighbour told The Progress there was a heavy police presence in vehicles, on foot, with the police dog service, and a helicopter was in the air.

Residents were all told to go inside and Fairfield Park was shut down.

More details as they become available.

