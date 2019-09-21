Heavy police presence in Victoria has part of Bay Street blocked off

A heavy police presence in Victoria has a portion of Bay Street east of Quadra Street blocked off.

Several Victoria Police vehicles and the K-9 unit are in area. Officers were seen with guns drawn in the closed off portion of Bay Street between Quadra Street and Vancouver Street.

An individual was seen walking out of a residence on Bay Street just before 4:30 p.m. They were escorted into a police vehicle which left the scene.

An officer at the scene said a man had an “unspecified weapon.” He was taken into custody and taken to hospital for a mental health assessment.

Pedestrian traffic is also blocked from entering the closed portion of Bay Street.

Several police vehicles are on scene and K-9 unit has arrived. Details of the incident are still unclear. We will not be sharing photos so not to risk officer safety.#yyjtraffic — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) September 21, 2019

