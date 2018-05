Reports say a man was hit while riding a motorcycle

Police on Saunders Road in Richmond after a reported shooting. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Reports say that a motorcycle rider crashed in Richmond after being shot at early Sunday morning.

The man was reportedly riding along Saunders Avenue near No. 4 Road at about 2:30 a.m.

Police remained at the scene throughout the day.

Richmond RCMP have not returned calls for comment.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.