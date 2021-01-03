Heavy police presence after early morning fire on Yale Road in Chilliwack

RCMP have not released details on criminal involvement after 'suspicious' fire near Banford Road

There was a heavy RCMP and emergency response presence at a home on Yale Road in Chilliwack near Banford Road on Jan. 3, 2021 in the afternoon, many hours after a suspicious fire at the home. (Submitted photo)

Mounties have not yet explained what happened Sunday (Jan. 3) at a house on Yale Road east of Little Mountain, but there was a significant police presence late in the day after a suspicious early morning fire.

The Chilliwack Fire Department reported that crews were dispatched to assist in resetting a carbon monoxide alarm in the home of a property in the 48000-block of Yale Road at around 1 a.m.

“Upon arrival, the initial responding firefighters encountered flames and smoke showing from a single family residential structure and quickly upgraded the incident to a working structure fire,” according to a press release issued before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters from multiple halls responded and set up a defensive attack to bring the fire under control. The structure suffered significant fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is considered suspicious at this time and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

Later on Sunday, there were several reports of a significant and persistent police presence at the property. An RCMP truck and several cruisers were at the scene, and some reported that vehicles on Yale Road were being turned around, and a sign indicated that only federal RCMP were allowed inside the scene.

See www.theprogress.com on Monday for updates as they become available.

The Chilliwack Fire Departments says that anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca.

