RCMP at the scene on Wutke Road just off Highway 97. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Heavy police activity on Wutke Road

There is a heavy RCMP presence on Wutke Road off Highway 97, including a helicopter.

  • May. 12, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

There is a heavy RCMP presence on Wutke Road off Highway 97, including a helicopter.

This a developing story.

Previous story
Man declared dead after he collapsed on Fulton Street
Next story
Fish sightings encourages protectors of West Creek

Just Posted

Heavy police activity on Wutke Road

  • 20 hours ago

 

Mary Lowther column: Notes for the summer absentee gardener

  • 20 hours ago

 

Editorial: sitting on a gold mine

  • 20 hours ago

 

Folk musician teams up with Youth on Water

  • 20 hours ago

 

Most Read