Heavy patches of fog along the Malahat near Okotoks Drive Tuesday afternoon. (Courtesy of Drive BC)

Heavy patches of fog along Malahat Tuesday afternoon

Drivers should use caution, drive slow along Okotoks Drive

  • Jan. 28, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Malahat is seeing heavy patches of fog near Okotoks Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Emcon Services, the roads maintenance contractor for the southern tip of Vancouver Island, tweeted Tuesday about their concerns of foggy sections before and after the Malahat summit.

Motorists are encouraged to drive with care and keep their lights on. The roads begin to clear after drivers pass the mountain.

READ MORE: Malahat biggest risk careless driving, not speed, SenseBC says

ALSO READ: Province says ‘no’ to alternative detour route on Malahat

@iaaronguillenLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Women assaulted in pair of weekend attacks in Port Alberni
Next story
Fire in Houston

Just Posted

Most Read