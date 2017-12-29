Heavy northbound traffic in Massey tunnel for second day

The southbound counterflow lane is creating delays for those heading north

Traffic heading north towards the George Massey tunnel around 4 p.m. on Dec. 29. (BC Highway Camera photo)

For the second day in a row, the counterflow lane in the George Massey tunnel is causing significant traffic for those heading north.

Yesterday (Dec. 28) saw substantial delays for commuters heading from the Delta Works Yard, while it was smooth sailing for those in the three lanes heading south. The counterflow lane was removed by 5 p.m. yesterday.

Today (Dec. 29) looks to have similar traffic problems as the B.C. highway camera shows significant back up in the two northbound lanes.

Commuters heading north can use the Alex Fraser Bridge instead.

