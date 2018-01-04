(Wet Coast Life/Twitter)

Heavy fog, freezing rain hits Lower Mainland

Drivers asked to drive slowly and be on high alert

  • Jan. 4, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Lower Mainland residents woke up to foggy conditions and freezing rain on Thursday morning.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for Metro Vancouver, noting that “near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring” in some parts of the region.

twitter.com

The fog is being brought in by a strong temperature inversion and is expected to lift later this morning.

Freezing rain is falling in the Sea-to-Sky and Howe Sound regions this morning and the agency warned that residents should expect ice build-up.”

Drivers are asked to drive slowly and to road condition, not just the speed limit.

A crash in Coquitlam late Wednesday night is being blame on poor visibility.

www.twitter.com

Previous story
UPDATE: Six youths arrested after Mariners Park was vandalized
Next story
VIDEO: Fog likely cause of Coquitlam crash that sent woman to hospital

Just Posted

ECHO, B2B to hold free audition workshop in Qualicum Beach

  • 10 hours ago

 

Vancouver band the Zolas begin 2018 with Nanaimo show

  • 10 hours ago

 

North Delta happenings: week of Jan. 4

  • 10 hours ago

 

Letter: Help needed for another refugee family

  • 10 hours ago

 

Most Read