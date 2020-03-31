Heavy delays as Coquihalla closes southbound

The Coquihalla highway is closed southbound, north of the Great Bear Snowshed.

Drive BC reported the closure at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, tweeting that crews were en route. Drivers were told to drive carefully and expect heavy delays.

A snowfall warning forecast five to 10 centimetres of snow into Monday evening. This was preceeded by heavier snow over the past weekend, with 30 to 40 centimetres expected by Sunday evening on the Hope to Merritt stretch of Highway 5.

The closure appears to have cleared as of 12:04 a.m. Wednesday, as highway web cameras show two clear lanes. DriveBC has not provided confirmation of this.

More to follow.

UPDATE – #BCHwy5 – Reports of a highway closure southbound, north of the Great Bear Snowshed on the #Coquihalla between #MerrittBC and #HopeBC. Crews are en route. Please drive with care and expect heavy delays. pic.twitter.com/Ocxk5G7hjj — Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 1, 2020

Hope Standard