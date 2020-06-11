Heavy police presence on Leon Avenue in Kelowna. Michael Rodriguez, Capital News.

Heavily armed police presence in Kelowna

RCMP swarmed the 900 block of Leon Avenue on Thursday afternoon

  • Jun. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
RCMP entered an apartment building downtown Kelowna with guns drawn, Thursday afternoon.

The incident unfolded about 2 p.m. in the 900-block of Leon Avenue.

The street was blocked by several police cruisers as heavily armed officers swarmed the area.

According to a witness, police were called to check on the wellbeing of someone who may have had a firearm.

The witness added residents were told to stay indoors while police checked on the person.

By 2:30 p.m. police were seen leaving Leon Ave.

