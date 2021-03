At least four unmarked police vehicles were on scene, blocking off traffic just north of 7th Avenue

Heavily armed RCMP officers executing a search warrant on the house on the 7600 Block of Hurd Street. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.

Heavily armed Mission RCMP officers executed a search warrant on a property on the 7600 Block of Hurd Street this afternoon.

A person inside the residence allowed the officers entry just after 12 p.m. (March 19).

No further details are known at this time.

