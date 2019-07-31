Heather Sapergia will run for federal NDP in Cariboo-Prince George

Heather Sapergia of Prince George has been nominated to carry the NDP banner for Cariboo-Prince George in this fall’s federal election. Photo submitted

Federal New Democrats in the riding of Cariboo-Prince George have nominated long-time Prince George resident and recently-retired health science professional Heather Sapergia to carry the NDP banner in the upcoming federal election.

A former medical technologist in Northern Health, college instructor, Regional Health Sciences Association director and home-grown University of Northern British Columbia graduate, Sapergia is a fixture of B.C.’s northern capital, having worked with RCMP Victim Services, organized children’s summer camps and lunch programs, and worked with both the Prince George Cycling and Rod and Gun clubs, according to a press release from Sapergia.

“Northerners often tell me three things,” Sapergia said in the release. “They want government to ease the cost burden on working and aging Canadians by establishing a universal Pharmacare system. They want to see upgrades to vital infrastructure in small, remote, northern and First Nations communities, and they want Ottawa to get real about supporting the creation of new sustainable jobs in resource-dependent communities.”

“I want these things too,” said Sapergia. “Working people and small businesses in B.C.’s interior have weathered extremely challenging times the last few years, and Ottawa must be made to acknowledge the difficulties faced by Canadians in this part of the country.”

Sapergia is supported by her spouse and two daughters, both of whom own and operate successful small businesses in Prince George, according to the release.

