Heat wave will see Nanaimo temperatures rise 5-10 degrees above normal

Sun with highs of 28 C forecast by Environment Canada for Harbour City on Sunday and Monday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, stating that Nanaimo will see temperatures between five-10 degrees above seasonal the next two days. (News Bulletin file)Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, stating that Nanaimo will see temperatures between five-10 degrees above normal the next two days. (News Bulletin file)

Nanaimo and the mid-Island area will see a heat wave over the next few days, says Environment Canada.

According to a special weather statement, Nanaimo, much like the Lower Mainland, is forecast to see hot weather beginning tomorrow, June 20. Temperatures will be between five to 10 degrees higher than seasonal and Environment Canada is forecasting sun and highs of 28 C for Sunday and Monday (June 21) in Nanaimo, with lows of 16 C both days.

Sunday will also see a humidex of 30 and a UV (ultraviolet) index of 9, very high.

Environment Canada advises people seek shade and wear clothing that covers as much skin as possible. Wear sunglasses or eye glasses with UV protection, it says.

A high of 25 C is forecast for Tuesday, June 22, with a low of 14 C.

“After a relatively cool start to the weekend, temperatures will be on the rise again on Father’s Day,” said the statement. “The current guidance indicates that the day-time temperatures will peak in the low-thirties through Monday at locations away from the immediate coast. The ridge associated with this warm spell will start shifting inland on Tuesday, ushering the hot air into the Interior.”

