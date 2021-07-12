Heat wave, smoky skies bulletin in effect for Boundary

Environment Canada temperatures aren't expected to be as 'aggressive' as the last heat wave

A second heat wave is approaching the Boundary, Environment Canada reported Monday, July 12. The area is meanwhile under a smoky skies bulletin as sizeable wildfires burn in the Okanagan and East Kootenays.

With temperatures expected to hit 36 C in Grand Forks and Rock Creek over the next 48 hours, the latest hot spell will be “less aggressive” than the heat wave of earlier this month, when temperatures hit the mid-40s in both locations.

Varying levels of smoke are expected to hang over Boundary skies between Monday afternoon and early Wednesday, according to Donna Haga, Senior Air Quality Meteorologist at B.C.’s Ministry of Environment. Haga said a ridge of high barometric pressure was slackening winds across much of the Southern and Central Interior as of Monday afternoon, holding wildfire smoke in the air.

Haga added that the smoke now hanging over the Boundary could be coming from any number of wildfires in the region.

Boundary residents are advised to use common sense when heading outside over the next two days, she said. Smoke levels on Monday afternoon were below the province’s daily “objective” for fine particulate matter. For comparison, she said levels were slightly above that threshold on Saturday, July 10.

Smoke levels may be lower indoors, but are still likely to be higher than normal, according to the bulletin. People with central air conditioning (AC) are advised to regularly change their filters. Motorists are advised to run their ACs with their windows rolled up.

