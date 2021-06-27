Rotary Beach is located in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Heat wave: cooling centres open in Kelowna

Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland facilities open doors to help communities beat the heat

  • Jun. 27, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Cooling stations are opening Sunday to help Central Okanagan communities beat the heat.

With temperatures expected to rise to the mid-40s across the region and in response to a heat warning issued by Environment Canada, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations centre has been activated.

Starting Sunday, June 27, the following locations are open as cooling centres:

City of Kelowna

Parkinson Activity Centre, 1700 Parkinson Way, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Rutland Activity Centre, 765 Dodd Rd., 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

City of West Kelowna

Lakeview Heights Baptist Church, 2630 Alhambra Dr., 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

District of Peachland

Peachland Community Centre, 4450 6th Street, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cooling centres will stay open until the heat wave subsides to better protect residents from increased heat-related illnesses.

Cooling centres will adhere to provincial health orders to keep people safe. Supplies of water, masks and hand sanitzer will be available.

Masks are mandatory indoors.

READ MORE: Look out for Garlic mustard in the Okanagan: B.C. Invasive Species Council

READ MORE: Heat wave prompts need to be neighbourly in Okanagan

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Single vehicle fire backs up traffic on Highway 16
Next story
VIDEO: Flames destroy under-construction condominium project in Langley

Just Posted