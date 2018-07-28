Heat warning issued for Terrace, Kitimat as temperatures reach mid 30s

Heat wave expected to last until early next week

Christian Sorenson and his 3-year-old son Gabriel cool off from the above 30-degree weather at the Rotary Splash Park in Terrace on Saturday. (Brittany Gervais photo)

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Terrace and Kitimat extending into early next week.

The advisory posted at 5:13 p.m. on Saturday anticipates daytime maximum temperatures to peak in the low to mid-30s, with overnight lows in the mid-teens. Although temperatures are expected to rise between five and 10 degrees above average for late July, the agency said it doesn’t expect any records to be broken.

Environment Canada and Lower Mainland medical health officers said they expect an increase in health and safety risks from the heatwave and are advising the public to take precautions. Extreme heat affects everyone, Environment Canada said, but the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, seniors, people with chronic illnesses and those who work or exercise outdoors.

Symptoms of heat illness include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting and the worsening of some health conditions.

Tips to keep cool in stifling heat include staying hydrated and taking breaks inside air-conditioned places for several hours to cool off. People are also advised to stay in the shade and use sunscreen with at least SPF 30, remembering to never leave people or pets inside hot vehicles.

For more information on heat-related illnesses, call Health Link BC at 811.

