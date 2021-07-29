Heat warning issued for Terrace for the next 5 days

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 31 degrees Celsius from July 29 to Aug. 2

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Terrace with temperatures expected to reach up to 31 degrees Celsius over the next three to five days.

The heat wave which will begin on July 29 will see temperatures between 28 to 31 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 14 degrees Celsius.

The weather agency forecasts the highest temperatures to occur on Friday (July 30) and Saturday (July 31).

“A building ridge of high pressure will lead to rising temperatures today through this weekend,” said the report.

Relatively cooler conditions are expected beginning on Monday.

Environment Canada and local Medical Health Officers expect an increase in health and safety risks from heat and are advising the public to take precautions.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Citizens have been advised to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Terrace Standard