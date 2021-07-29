Heat warning issued for Okanagan-Shuswap

Temperatures won't reach the 40 C seen earlier this month, but highs in the mid-30s are expected

Environment Canda has reissued a heat warning for the Okanagan and Shuswap.

While temperatures aren’t expected to reach the sweltering 40 C they did in late June and early July, residents of the Okanagan and the Shuswap can expect highs reaching up to 35 C on Friday and Saturday, dropping to 18 C at night.

Young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are at greater risk to experience symptoms of heat-related illness which may include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

To stay safe from the heat, Environment Canada recommends:

Drinking plenty of water even before feeling thirsty

Checking on older family, friends and neighbours

Scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day

Creating shade with an umbrella or wide-brimmed hats

Never leaving people or pets inside a parked vehicle

Watching for the symptoms of heat illness

Blocking the sun by closing curtains or blinds

Taking regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place if working outdoors

Relatively cooler temperatures are expected to return Sunday.

