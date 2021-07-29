Heat warning issued for Central Coast inland areas, including Bella Coola

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Central Coast inland sections, Thursday, July 29.

Temperatures are anticipated to reach 28 to 31 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 14 degrees Celsius over the next three to five days.

Beginning Thursday, a building ridge of high pressure will lead to rising temperatures through this weekend. with the highest temperatures are forecast to occur on Friday and Saturday.

Relatively cooler conditions are expected beginning on Monday.

Extreme heat affects everyone, warns Environment Canada.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

Shade yourself with an umbrella or a wide-brimmed hat.

