Heat warning for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Temperatures will reach 34 C on Sunday but feel like 39 C

A boy enjoys the heat in the cool water of the South Alouette River at Davison’s Pool on Wednesday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

A heat warning has been issued for Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge with soaring temperatures expected to persist into next week.

The temperature reached 32 C at Pitt Meadows Airport Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

Thursday afternoon was expected to reach 26 C, a high that was forecast to extend into Friday and Saturday. Sunday will hit 27 C but Monday will be cooler at 24 C, while on Tuesday the weather is expected to cloud over with a temperature of 22 C.

The warm temperatures are not good for salmon and trout in the streams, said Ross Davies with the Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society.

“I just went down and took a creek temperature and it is 19.5 C and that’s pushing the upper limits for salmon and trout,” said Davies, noting that 17 C to 18 C would be considered average temperatures for the fish.

“I think what’s saving us is the oxygen levels (in the water) are pretty good,” he said.

A cool-down mid week would see the temperatures return to normal, Davies said, but if another high pressure ridge develops after this one it could be a different story.

Davies said 2015 was the worst year. Creek temperatures hit 25 C and salmon fry were going into the cooler side-streams that are fed by groundwater.

But because they were highly visible they were easy prey for barn owls and other predators.

“As long as we get those overnight lows, then we’ll be OK.

“It’s definitely a stresser, but we have had enough rain earlier this month that I think will tide us through,” said Davies.