Heart decals sold to raise money for hospital foundation

These heart decals are being sold to raise funds for the Dr. R.E.M. Lee Hospital Foundation. (Facebook photo)

There is a new way to show appreciation for healthcare workers in the Terrace area.

Westco Designs, a Terrace design company, is selling heart decals until April 30 and donating all the proceeds to the Dr. R.E.M. Lee Hospital Foundation. The fundraising campaign is inspired by #worldofhearts, a viral social media initiative that calls for people to display hearts in their home windows as a sign of respect for workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.

Katryna Jennis, owner of Westco Designs, said she was inspired to help out after her neighbor told her about the #worldofhearts hashtag on Instagram.

Jennis said she originally hoped to raise money that could be used directly in combatting the coronavirus somehow, but she learned it would be most effective if sent to the hospital foundation to be used for new equipment purchases.

“This isn’t very specific to COVID-19, but it helps the healthcare workers in general,” she said. “I see that the people that work [at Mills Memorial Hospital] work really hard, and all they need is the tools to do their job.”

Jennis said her goal is for the campaign to raise at least $1,000.

Those interested in purchasing heart decals can place an order by messaging the Westco Designs facebook page, or by emailing kat@westcodesigns.ca. There are small (4 in.) and large (10 in.) decals available in a variety of colours. Local delivery is available.

Heather Bellamy, administrative assistant at the Dr. R.E.M. Lee Hospital Foundation, said the foundation is currently seeking $79,000 to purchase a hysteroscope for women’s health. This is a device doctors use to look inside the uterus to check for cancer or other ailments.

“Good equipment, updated stuff is really key,” she said. “Donors who have supported the hospital many years leading up to now, are what has made the hospital strong.”

Bellamy said the foundation is also raising money to purchase a new bath tub for seniors in the Sunshine Centre at Terraceview Lodge.

Terrace Standard