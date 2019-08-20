Hearings begin as Vancouver Island mom fights for allegedly abducted daughter

Tasha Brown now in Jersey in the British Isles, fundraiser being held in Nanaimo

Vancouver Island mom Tasha Brown shows a hand-made sign for a garden that she planted and wishes to share with her daughter Kaydance who was allegedly abducted by Brown’s estranged wife in 2016. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

A Vancouver Island mom has made it over to the British Isles as she goes through the courts there to try to get back her allegedly abducted daughter.

Tasha Brown of Nanaimo is in Jersey, a British Crown dependency in the English channel, where she hopes to be reunited with her daughter Kaydance Etchells.

Brown has alleged that her estranged wife Lauren Etchells abducted their daughter in 2016. Saanich Police had worked with the Canadian Centre for Child Protection and Interpol trying to locate Lauren Etchells, and in early July, Lauren and her parents, with Kaydance and Lauren’s other child, were apprehended by States of Jersey Police and Jersey Customs and Immigration Service trying to land an inflatable dinghy.

Brown told reporters in Nanaimo in mid-July that she would be making application to the British courts to argue Hague Convention protection and would be travelling to Jersey for hearings. Earlier this month, Brown posted on social media that she is now in Jersey.

“I have yet to see Kaydance, but have high hopes that the day will come soon. For that reason, I am devoting all my energy to doing what is necessary to get me to that moment,” she posted.

Contacted by Black Press, Brown said she can’t comment until after the court proceedings.

Hearings could last almost two months and to help with expenses, a beer-and-burger fundraiser will be held this Thursday, Aug. 22, at Miller’s Pub in Nanaimo. The event is being organized by Amber Tanti, who has been friends with Brown since high school.

“I want to help Tasha bring Kaydance home,” she said.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m. Comedian Andrew Mack will perform and Brown may be able to participate via Skype. Tickets are $20; for more information, e-mail ambertanti11@gmail.com.

