Hearing for the Decker Lake stabbing incident postponed again

The hearing for Steven James Rinas, in connection with the stabbing incident on Moe Road in Decker Lake earlier this April, has yet again been postponed to Dec. 8.

“The main matter has been adjourned at the request of the accused to December 8. We will know more about the course of the prosecution at that point,” said Dan McLaughlin, the communications counsel with the Ministry of Attorney General.

McLaughlin also said said that the bail review had been adjourned as well, to the same date, to fix a date for the review.

Rinas, 52, who is facing four counts, with charges of aggravated assault, two charges of assault with a weapon and one charge of theft of a motor vehicle was supposed to have the hearing on Oct. 15. During this hearing, he was expected to enter a guilty plead. The hearing didn’t happen as planned and was postponed twice again.

He first appeared in Smithers court for a brief appearance on Apr. 20 after which he applied for bail and was denied. He is facing four counts, with charges of aggravated assault, two charges of assault with a weapon and one charge of theft of a motor vehicle and has been detained on these charges.

Since his arrest in April, Rinas has been remanded in custody.

