Healthy Kimberley Food Waste Recovery Depot now open to the public

Food bank, school meal programs and other community groups will continue to have access to the program.

The Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot officially opens to the public this week.

Food Recovery Coordinator Kandice Mueller says all members of the public are invited to benefit from the program.

“We will be open this Wednesday, March 20th, Friday, March 22nd and next Wednesday, March 27th from 3:30-5 p.m.,” said Mueller. “We encourage people to bring their own reusable bags, though we have some here they can use. We are never sure what we will receive but often have plenty of fresh produce, dairy [and] eggs as well as frozen bread and buns.”

She adds that some of the food has a very short shelf life, and must be used or preserved within 24-48 hours. However, some items still have weeks before they would spoil.

“Everyone is welcome and we will have a donation box available encouraging a pay-what-you-can model. All donations will go directly to long term sustainability of the Food Recovery Depot,” Mueller explained. “Anyone interested in receiving a donation receipt can donate to the Healthy Kimberley Society through the Canada Helps website.”

As of Monday, March 18 the depot has recovered 9650 lbs of food. Of that, 3080 lbs has gone to the Kimberley and Cranbrook food banks, 2350 lbs to school food programs, 560 lbs to the Early Learning Center, 60 lbs to other community programs, 1450 lbs to volunteers, 940 lbs compost and 300 lbs ended up in the landfill.

“97 per cent reduction in food waste ending up in the landfill is a stat I like,” Mueller said.

The Helping Hands food bank, school meal programs and other community agencies will continue to have access to the recovered food at their convenience.

The Food Recovery Depot is located on the lower level of the Kimberley Health Center, with the entrance is on the East side of the building, just past the loan cupboard. If you are driving please park to the right of the laneway and not next to the building.

“We would also love to hear from anyone interested in volunteering, accessing the depot for their meal/food programs or businesses interested in donating perishable food that is fit for consumption but not fit for sale,” said Mueller.

