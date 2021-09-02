Healthcare foundation celebrates lives of philanthropists helping the Valley

The Patricks cared deeply about ensuring seniors would have access to the best possible care

The John and Angela Patrick and Nellie Kushner legacy is one that will live on in the Comox Valley, as Angela peacefully passed away on July 5.

Predeceased by her husband John in 2014, Angela established The John and Angela Patrick and Nellie Kushner Fund in April 2018 for the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation.

The fund will stay intact and the income it earns each year is directed to healthcare projects that support seniors in the Comox Valley.

“It is an honour to steward the legacy created by Angela and John,” said Bill Anglin, president of the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation. “They were incredibly generous during their lifetimes and visionary in seeing the ongoing impact their giving could have on generations of seniors in our community.”

Together, John and Angela supported many areas of healthcare, including staff education, creating a sunroom at The Views, equipment for acute care, as well as palliative care. The Patricks cared deeply about ensuring seniors would have access to the best possible care, close to home.

Their permanent fund ensures Angela and John’s generosity, passion and care will continue to help others.

– Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation

