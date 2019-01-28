Health warning issued on Surrey herbal product

Products from Surrey's A1 Herbal Ayurdvedic Clinic Ltd. in Newton found to contain lead and mercury

The BC Centre for Disease Control advises public to discard products purchased from A1 Herbal Ayurvedic Clinic in Surrey. (BCCDC photo)

The BC Centre for Disease Control is warning people to discard products purchased from Surrey’s A1 Herbal Ayurdvedic Clinic Ltd. at #31–8430 128th St. in Newton, saying they’ve been found to contain lead and mercury. Health Canada says they could pose serious risks.

Fraser Health issued the clinic a closure order pursuant to the Public Health Act, after an inspection, and seized products, ingredients and equipment.

The BCCDC says using these products can lead to severe illness and death, and is aware of one client of the clinic becoming ill from lead poisoning. Symptoms of lead poisoning include anemia, headaches, irritability, slowed thinking, constipation, stomach pain, miscarriages and stillbirth.

More to come…

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram Â and follow Tom on Twitter