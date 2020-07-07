Health officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at Vancouver hotel bar, nightclub

Exposure may have occurred at the Hotel Belmont

People who visited the bar and nightclub areas of the Hotel Belmont on the nights of June 27 and June 29 are being warned of a possible exposure to COVID-19.

In a Monday (July 6) press release, Vancouver Coastal Health said people who tested positive for COVID-19 were in those areas of the hotel, located at 654 Nelson St., Vancouver, on those dates.

The health authority said it is asking visitors on those nights to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days, but that there is “no need” to self-isolate if no symptoms develop.

“There is no known risk to anyone who attended the Hotel Belmont outside these two dates. There is no ongoing risk to the community,” the health authority said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 could include fatigue, loss of appetite, fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat loss of smell and diarrhea. Anyone who develops symptoms should seek COVID-19 testing.

