Health Minister praises Kelowna MLA for working together during COVID-19 crisis

Provincial politicans are putting thier political differences aside and working together to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this morning, Health Minister Adrian Dix praised his counterpart, Kelowna MLA Norm Letnick, for his support and advice to help the province deal with the crisis.

“I think people want to play their part in helping the situation and I’m very proud of the way the people of British Columbia are reacting,” said Dix on CBC radio on March 17.

“The Liberal health critic Norm Letnick is an MLA from Kelowna. We speak everyday and he provides support and advice. He’s helping us through this process and as a key advisor on this I think these are special times and all of us have to change the way we act and Norm has been fantastic.”

As of March 16 there were a total of 103 cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia. Three people have died.

