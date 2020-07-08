‘Health concern’ sidelines Surrey mayor

Doug McCallum issues statement saying he's 'taking a few days off to recuperate'

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum issued a statement Tuesday (July 7) to say he is recuperating after a health concern over the weekend. (File photo)

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is taking time off to rest following “a health concern over the weekend that required medical attention.”

In a statement issued Tuesday (July 7) night, McCallum said the issue has been addressed, however, “on the advice of my doctor, I will be taking a few days off to rest and recuperate.”

The statement does not disclose any information about the health concern, but notes that McCallum “will be returning to my duties in time for the Regular Council Meeting this Monday.”

“I appreciate the concern and well wishes expressed by all,” it states.

More to come…

Peace Arch News