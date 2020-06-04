Health Care Thrift Store permitted to get a storage container

Health Care Thrift Store

Ashcroft council at their May 25 regular meeting voted to allow the Ashcroft and District Health Care Auxiliary (HCA) to use a storage container for the purpose of receiving donations at the thrift store.

Kitty Murray with the HCA said that they don’t want to bring donations directly into the thrift store because they don’t know where they’ve come from.

The storage container would mean they could put donations in quarantine for a week before bringing them into the store.

They asked for the container to be there for three months and could ask for an extension after that.

Their request was for the container to be as close to the store as possible. While council did not pick a specific site, instead leaving public works to discuss it with the HCA, council’s preferred location seemed to be near the lift station on the river bank. It was noted council did not want to impede the flow of traffic.

There is a bylaw in place that would normally require a building permit for such a container, but that was waived.

Communication

Ashcroft council voted to add two preferred methods of communication at the May 25 meeting. Besides a newsletter, which has already been running, they will implement a mass notification system and Facebook as additional tools of communication.

Coun. Marilyn Anderson raised concern that two of the three methods rely on the Internet, which she noted went down during the 2017 fires, which she found concerning.

Mayor Barbara Roden replied that the city also has banners and lawn signs available if needed and that it does not mean that they’re saying no to other forms of communications, such as a sign.

Liquor sales and service on patios

Council voted to permit UniTea Café & Lounge to sell liquor on their patio. Coun. Nadine Davenport excluded herself from the discussion and vote as it is her business.

Anderson and Coun. Jonah Anstett said that it’s important to do what’s needed to let people get back to business.

UniTea Cafe is expected to re-open on June 9.

Other items

Council also voted to submit a letter of support for Community Futures Sun Country to apply for the Regional Business Liaison for the service area.

Roden’s report noted that the Historic Hat Creek won’t open the site at all in 2020. It also noted that renovations inside the Ashcroft Library scheduled for 2020 would go ahead.

All minutes and agendas for Ashcroft council meetings can be found on the Village’s website at https://ashcroftbc.ca/. The next scheduled meeting of council is on Monday, June 8 at 4:30 p.m.

Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal